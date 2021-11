JAKARTA : Foreign visitor arrivals into Indonesia dropped 15per cent on a yearly basis in September to around 126,500 people, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to disrupt global travel, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

Indonesia reopened direct flights to the holiday island of Bali on Oct. 14 after the country's number of COVID-19 cases fell recently.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kim Coghill)