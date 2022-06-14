Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Foreigners sell Asian bonds for third straight month in May
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Foreigners sell Asian bonds for third straight month in May

Foreigners sell Asian bonds for third straight month in May

FILE PHOTO: Currency dealers walk past an electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a dealing room of a bank in Seoul, South Korea, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

14 Jun 2022 06:41PM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 06:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Emerging Asia ex-China bonds witnessed foreign outflows for a third straight month in May, hit by worries over aggressive tightening measures to curb soaring inflation.

Overseas investors offloaded a combined net total of $145 million in South Korea, Thai, Indian, Indonesian and Malaysian bonds last month, data from regulatory authorities and bond market associations showed.

(Graphic: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/znvneoygopl/Monthlyper cent20foreignper cent20investmentper cent20flowsper cent20Asianper cent20bonds.jpg)

Foreigners sold Indonesian bonds worth $2.2 billion, while Indian debt witnessed outflows for a fourth straight month, facing net sales of $715 million in May.

India's central banks raised its key interest rates by 50 basis points last week, in an effort to cool persistently high inflation in Asia's third-largest economy.

Meanwhile, South Korean bonds obtained inflows worth $2.1 billion, while Thai and Malaysian bonds received $553 million and $121 million, respectively.

"Foreign-investor demand climbed (in South Korean bonds), likely reflecting positioning ahead of large maturities as well as sticky hedged asset swap (ASW) demand," said Barclays in an note this week.

"We expect outflows in June and for foreign demand to stay muted in H2 as regional fund flows point to still-cautious foreign investment sentiment amid a global rates sell-off."

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit their highest level since 2011 on Monday, on fears of central bank tightening measures after data last week showed U.S. consumer prices marked their largest annual increase in nearly 40-1/2 years in May.

(Graphic:https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/lgpdwbmlrvo/Foreignper cent20investorsper cent20holdingsper cent20inper cent20Asianper cent20bonds.jpg)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us