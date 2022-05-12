Foreigners turn net buyers of Japanese stocks in week to May 6

Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese stocks in the week ended May 6 as some investors scooped up shares in banking and commodity-related sectors, despite a sell-off in broader Asian markets.

Overseas investors purchased Japanese stocks worth a net 100.83 billion yen ($779.33 million) in a holiday-shortened week, compared with net selling of 20.95 billion yen in the previous week, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

Foreign flows into Japanese stocks https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/movanoeyapa/Foreignper cent20flowsper cent20intoper cent20Japaneseper cent20stocks.jpg

They bought 51.46 billion yen in cash equity markets and 49.37 billion yen worth of derivatives.

Investors bought shares that were resilient amid inflation and rising U.S. Treasury yields. Mining stocks and banks, both jumped over 2 per cent last week.

The Nikkei share average gained 0.58 per cent, while Topix index climbed 0.86 per cent last week.

However, Japanese stocks have lost over 4 per cent this week on investor worries over the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

Meanwhile, non-native investors purchased Japanese bonds worth 748.2 billion yen in the reported week as they turned net buyers after three straight weeks of net selling, finance ministry data showed.

Japanese investors sold overseas bonds of a net 728.6 billion yen, but they made net purchases of foreign equities for a fourth straight week, amounting to 404.6 billion yen.

Japanese investments in stocks abroad https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/lgpdwgdxovo/Japaneseper cent20investmentsper cent20inper cent20stocksper cent20abroad.jpg