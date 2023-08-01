Logo
Former Amazon exec Chandok to lead Microsoft's India, South Asia operations
FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

01 Aug 2023 05:28PM
BENGALURU :Microsoft Corp has named Puneet Chandok as the corporate vice president of its India and South Asia arm, effective Sept. 1, the technology company said on Tuesday.

Chandok joins Microsoft from Amazon.com Inc's cloud division AWS, where he led the company's India and South Asia business.

"As India expands its own digital public infrastructure, I believe that this mission is more relevant here than ever before," Chandok said in a statement.

Chandok will oversee the integration of Microsoft's businesses across South Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

The move comes as Microsoft seeks to grab a bigger share of the cloud technology market and is investing more in India which has emerged as a global innovation hub.

Source: Reuters

