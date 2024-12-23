Logo
Former BOJ head Kuroda to become adviser at private think tank
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda leaves after his last news conference as Japan's central bank chief at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 7, 2023. Toru Kawata/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

23 Dec 2024 04:52PM
TOKYO : Former Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will become an adviser at the Japan Center for Economic Research from January, the non-profit, private think tank said on Monday.

At the start of his decade-long tenure at the central bank that ended in April 2023, Kuroda deployed massive monetary stimulus to fire up inflation to the BOJ's 2 per cent target.

Incumbent BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda ended Kuroda's stimulus in March on the view that Japan was on the cusp of durably achieving the inflation goal.

Source: Reuters

