Business

Former chairman of China Zheshang Bank under investigation
Former chairman of China Zheshang Bank under investigation

Former chairman of China Zheshang Bank under investigation

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of China Zheshang Bank Shen Renkang, a delegate of the National People's Congress (NPC), poses for pictures after an interview with Reuters during an interval of the NPC, in Beijing, China, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Shu Zhang

06 Feb 2023 05:54PM
BEIJING : Former chairman of China Zheshang Bank is under investigation for suspected violations of law and discipline, an anti-graft watchdog in the eastern province of Zhejiang said on Monday.

Shen Renkang, also former party chief of the joint-stock commercial bank based in Zhejiang, was removed from his management roles in January last year, the watchdog said in a statement.

Shen, born in 1963, had served as deputy mayor of Lizhui city in Zhejiang province and mayor of Quzhou city in Zhejiang.

Source: Reuters

