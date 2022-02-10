Logo
Former China banking regulator official arrested on suspicion of taking bribes - state media
10 Feb 2022 11:18AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2022 11:18AM)
BEIJING : Cai Esheng, a former senior official at China's banking regulator, has been arrested on suspicion of taking bribes and abusing his authority, according to a report from state media on Thursday.

Cai，born in 1951, was the vice-chairman of China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) from 2005 to 2013. He was put under investigation in July.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

