Former China banking regulator official arrested on suspicion of taking bribes - state media
BEIJING : Cai Esheng, a former senior official at China's banking regulator, has been arrested on suspicion of taking bribes and abusing his authority, according to a report from state media on Thursday.
Cai，born in 1951, was the vice-chairman of China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) from 2005 to 2013. He was put under investigation in July.
