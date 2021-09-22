Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Former F1 driver Rosberg, Agnelli's Exor invest in adopt-a-tree site Treedom
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Former F1 driver Rosberg, Agnelli's Exor invest in adopt-a-tree site Treedom

Former F1 driver Rosberg, Agnelli's Exor invest in adopt-a-tree site Treedom
Amina Matobu shows trees that were purchased on Italy's Treedom, an e-commerce platform on which customers pay for having trees planted around the world, that has investors including former Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg and Agnelli's family holding company Exor, in Bokito, Cameroon, July 21, 2021. RICCARDO GRANDO TREEDOM PRESS OFFICE/Handout via REUTERS
Former F1 driver Rosberg, Agnelli's Exor invest in adopt-a-tree site Treedom
A person plants a tree that was purchased on Italy's Treedom, an e-commerce platform on which customers pay for having trees planted around the world, that has investors including former Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg and Agnelli's family holding company Exor, in Santa Marta, Colombia, June 21, 2021. RICCARDO GRANDO TREEDOM PRESS OFFICE / Handout via REUTERS
22 Sep 2021 12:44AM (Updated: 22 Sep 2021 01:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FLORENCE: Former Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg and Agnelli family holding company Exor are among the new investors in Italy's Treedom, an e-commerce platform on which customers pay for having trees planted around the world.

The company, founded in Florence in 2010, will receive €10 million (US$12 million) of investment to develop its digital platform, launch new planting projects and open subsidiaries in Paris and Amsterdam later this year, it said on Tuesday.

The move comes ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, known as COP26, in November which Italy is co-hosting with the UK.

The group of investors supporting the company is led by Italian asset manager Banca Generali, which put €3 million into it. Italian merchant bank DRV Capital and Exor will inject 2.7 million and €250,000 respectively.

Rosberg, together with Italy soccer player Giorgio Chiellini, LVMH executive Andrea Guerra and other Italian investors will contribute small sums, the company said.

Rosberg, who retired from racing in 2016 shortly after becoming world champion, has already invested in several start-up companies linked to sustainability including Lilium, which is developing all-electric small jets.

"When we met to seal the partnership, I told Nico imagine the impact we could have if every person or company in Europe gave a tree as a gift even once a year. This is our shared vision, to make the world greener one tree at a time," said Treedom CEO Federico Garcea.

Through the Treedom platform individuals and companies pay to plant a tree in a chosen location and can follow it as it grows. The tree can be virtually gifted to others.

"It took 9 years to plant the first million trees, it only took a year to plant the second million," Garcea said, adding the company plans to open an office in New York next year.

Treedom expects to boost its revenue to €15 million this year from 9.2 million in 2020, the CEO told Reuters.

Source: Reuters/ec

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us