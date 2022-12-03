Former FTX exec in talks with investors for new crypto startup - The Information

Brett Harrison, the former president of collapsed crypto exchange FTX's U.S. arm, is trying to raise money for a new crypto startup, the Information reported on Friday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

Harrison has told at least one venture capital firm he is aiming to raise $6 million at a valuation of $60 million for a firm focused on crypto trading software for big investors, the report added.

Harrison did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

This comes weeks after FTX filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as chief executive, after rival exchange Binance walked away from a proposed acquisition.

The collapse has rippled across the industry hobbling liquidity at other major players including crypto lenders BlockFi and Genesis.

Many firms have since been bracing for a fallout as a sell-off in digital assets deepens and venture investors lose appetite for crypto firms.