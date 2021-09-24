Former head of Chinese liquor giant Moutai jailed for life for bribery

BEIJING: The former head of Chinese liquor firm Kweichow Moutai, the world's most valuable spirits company, has been jailed for life for taking more than US$17 million in bribes.

Yuan Renguo, 64, was found guilty of accepting cash and properties worth more than 112.9 million yuan (US$17.5 million) while working at Kweichow Moutai between 1994 and 2018, according to a court statement on Thursday (Sep 23).

The court stripped Yuan - a former Communist Party cadre and local government advisory group member - of his political rights, and confiscated his personal property.

Yang is the latest high-profile businessman and Communist Party figure to fall in President Xi Jinping's sweeping anti-corruption campaign.

He was dismissed from public office and expelled from the party on corruption allegations in May 2019.

An investigation by the party's graft buster found that Yuan had engaged in "family-style corruption" and facilitated the illegal sale of Moutai for unscrupulous dealers.