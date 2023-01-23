Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Former McDonald's restaurants reopen without branding in Kazakhstan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Former McDonald's restaurants reopen without branding in Kazakhstan

Former McDonald's restaurants reopen without branding in Kazakhstan
A view shows a fast food restaurant, which used to operate under the McDonald's brand and reopened with no branding weeks after the U.S. company left the local market, in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 23, 2023. A sign reads: "We are open". REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Former McDonald's restaurants reopen without branding in Kazakhstan
An employee waits for customers at a fast food restaurant, which used to operate under the McDonald's brand and reopened with no branding weeks after the U.S. company left the local market, in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 23, 2023. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Former McDonald's restaurants reopen without branding in Kazakhstan
Customers make an order at a fast food restaurant, which used to operate under the McDonald's brand and reopened with no branding weeks after the U.S. company left the local market, in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 23, 2023. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Former McDonald's restaurants reopen without branding in Kazakhstan
A man has a meal at a fast food restaurant, which used to operate under the McDonald's brand and reopened with no branding weeks after the U.S. company left the local market, in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 23, 2023. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Former McDonald's restaurants reopen without branding in Kazakhstan
Employees remove snow outside a fast food restaurant, which used to operate under the McDonald's brand and reopened with no branding weeks after the U.S. company left the local market, in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 23, 2023. A sign reads: "We are open". REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
23 Jan 2023 04:33PM (Updated: 23 Jan 2023 05:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ALMATY : Several restaurants which used to operate under the McDonald's brand in Kazakhstan reopened on Monday with no branding to serve fast food under generic names such as "Cheeseburger", weeks after the U.S. company left the local market.

Former licensee Food Solutions KZ said in a statement it would maintain "the high quality and service standards adopted earlier" and would soon present its new brand name.

McDonald's and Food Solutions KZ terminated their licence agreement this month, citing supply issues. Sources earlier told Reuters that McDonald's Kazakhstan had stopped buying supplies from Russia and had trouble replacing them.

Food Solutions KZ did not say on Monday whether it has replaced any components such as beef patties with Kazakh produce, and declined to comment on any questions not addressed in its statement.

Its new menu included items such as beef, chicken and fish burgers as well as chicken nuggets, fries and ice cream.

McDonald's closed its Russian restaurants soon after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last February, eventually selling to a local licensee, Alexander Govor, who in June unveiled the Vkusno & tochka brand, which means "Tasty & that's it".

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.