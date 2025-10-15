Logo
Former NASA nominee Jared Isaacman in talks to become agency's chief
Commander Jared Isaacman of Polaris Dawn, a private human spaceflight mission, speaks at a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. August 19, 2024. Launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for August 26. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

15 Oct 2025 01:09AM (Updated: 15 Oct 2025 01:16AM)
Jared Isaacman, the private astronaut and Elon Musk ally who was removed from consideration to lead NASA earlier this year, met with acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy this week as a candidate for leading the space agency, a NASA spokesperson said.

"Secretary Duffy and Jared Isaacman had an excellent meeting yesterday," NASA press secretary Bethany Stephens said in a statement. "At President Trump's direction, Secretary Duffy in his capacity as acting NASA Administrator is meeting with and vetting several candidates for the permanent role."

(Editing by Mark Porter; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters
