Former NASA nominee Jared Isaacman in talks to become agency's chief

Jared Isaacman, the private astronaut and Elon Musk ally who was removed from consideration to lead NASA earlier this year, met with acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy this week as a candidate for leading the space agency, a NASA spokesperson said.

"Secretary Duffy and Jared Isaacman had an excellent meeting yesterday," NASA press secretary Bethany Stephens said in a statement. "At President Trump's direction, Secretary Duffy in his capacity as acting NASA Administrator is meeting with and vetting several candidates for the permanent role."

