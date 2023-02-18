Logo
Former NBA star Pierce to pay $1.4 million for improper crypto promotion - SEC
Business

FILE PHOTO: Oct 22, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Former Boston Celtics player Paul Pierce carries the game ball before a game against the Toronto Raptors at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

18 Feb 2023 12:43AM (Updated: 18 Feb 2023 12:43AM)
WASHINGTON : Former basketball star Paul Pierce will pay $1.4 million to settle charges he unlawfully touted a crypto security, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Friday.

The SEC said Pierce, who was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021, promoted crypto tokens sold by EthereumMax on social media without disclosing payment and made misleading statements about the product. Pierce is the latest celebrity to be penalized by the SEC for improperly promoting crypto products on social media.

Source: Reuters

