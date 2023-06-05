Logo
Business

Former NBCUniversal executive Joe Benarroch to join Twitter
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

05 Jun 2023 12:27AM (Updated: 05 Jun 2023 12:48AM)
:Former NBCUniversal executive Joe Benarroch will join Twitter on Monday, focusing on business operations, he told Reuters.

Source: Reuters

