Former OpenAI technology chief Mira Murati's AI startup taps top researchers from competitors

Thinking Machines Lab, an AI startup founded by former OpenAI chief technology officer Mira Murati, has tapped about 30 leading researchers and engineers from competitors such as OpenAI, Meta and Mistral, it said in a blog post on Tuesday.

The startup said it would also focus on making artificial intelligence systems and products more collaborative with humans.

Murati is raising funds from venture capitalists for her new AI startup, Reuters had reported in October.

Her abrupt resignation in late September had marked another high-profile exit from the ChatGPT maker as the company undergoes major governance structure changes.

Murati, who briefly served as OpenAI's interim CEO in 2023 when Sam Altman was ousted by the non-profit board, joins a growing list of former OpenAI executives launching startups, including rivals such as Anthropic and Safe Superintelligence.