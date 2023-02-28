Logo
Business

Former president of China Merchants Bank charged with bribery: Chinese prosecutor
China Merchants Bank logos are pictured during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China on Sep 1, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

28 Feb 2023 04:20PM (Updated: 28 Feb 2023 05:40PM)
BEIJING: Tian Huiyu, a former president of China Merchants Bank, was charged for suspected bribery and insider trading, China's top prosecutor said on Tuesday (Feb 28).

Tian, also the bank's former party secretary, abused his positions in the bank and previous roles to benefit others in exchange for "exceptionally huge" bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said in a statement.

Tian was also charged for illegally engaging in securities trading activities with insider information he obtained at his positions and for leaking internal information, the statement said.

Tian, 58, was arrested in October. He was expelled from the Communist Party and removed from public office earlier that month.

Before joining China Merchants Bank in 2013, Tian had served management roles in state-owned China Construction Bank and China Cinda Asset Management.

Tian's practices caused heavy losses to "national interests", the statement said.

Source: Reuters/zl

