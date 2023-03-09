Logo
Business

Former Shell CEO's pay jumped 53% to $11.5 million in 2022
FILE PHOTO: A Shell logo is seen on a pump at a petrol station in London April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville

09 Mar 2023 03:10PM (Updated: 09 Mar 2023 03:43PM)
LONDON :Shell's former chief executive, Ben van Beurden, received a pay package of 9.7 million pounds ($11.5 million) last year, up 53 per cent from 2021, the group said in its annual report on Thursday.

The oil major delivered a record $40 billion profit in 2022, capping a tumultuous year in which a surge in energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine allowed it to hand shareholders unprecedented returns.

Van Beurden was paid 7.4 million euros ($7.8 million) in 2021 - a different currency because Shell had yet to move its headquarters from the Netherlands to Britain.

He was replaced at the helm by Wael Sawan, former head of Shell's gas and renewables business, at the beginning of this year.

The annual report said Sawan was appointed on a salary of 1.4 million pounds, a pay component typically outstripped by additional performance-related payments.

($1 = 0.8435 pounds)

($1 = 0.9475 euros)

Source: Reuters

