Business

Fortinet cuts revenue forecast on weak IT spending, shares plummet
04 Aug 2023 04:33AM (Updated: 04 Aug 2023 05:51AM)
:Cybersecurity firm Fortinet cut its annual revenue forecast on Thursday as spending from enterprise clients remained tight amid a turbulent economy, sending its shares down more than 17 per cent after the bell.

Fortinet now expects annual revenue between $5.35 billion and $5.45 billion compared with a prior view of $5.43 billion to $5.49 billion.

Stubborn inflation and rising borrowing costs have made companies cut back on their IT spending.

As customers shift to more long-term investments, Fortinet's near-term revenue growth continues to take a hit while it also faces tough competition from bigger rivals like Palo Alto Networks.

Fortinet's operating margin too has come under pressure from its increased hiring to boost sales and marketing. It expects annual operating margin to range between 25.25 per cent and 26.25 per cent compared to 27.3 per cent in 2022.

It posted total revenue of $1.29 billion for the second quarter and missed expectations of $1.30 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

It earned adjusted profit of 38 cents per share, which beat expectations of 34 cents.

Source: Reuters

