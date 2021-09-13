‘Fortnite’ creator Epic Games to appeal ruling in Apple case

Logo
Epic Games says it is appealing ruling in Apple case
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with Epic Games logo is seen in front of Apple logo in this illustration taken, May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

13 Sep 2021 03:14AM (Updated: 13 Sep 2021 03:32AM)
:"Fortnite" game maker Epic Games on Sunday said in a legal filing that it plans to appeal a ruling in its antitrust case against Apple Inc after a federal judge on Friday gave a mixed decision.

The judge on Friday said Apple would have to loosen some rules on developers. But the ruling favored Apple on many counts, including allowing the iPhone maker to continue its prohibition of third-party, in-app payment systems. Epic had said it would continue its legal fight. Both Apple and Epic declined to comment on Sunday.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis, writing by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Source: Reuters

