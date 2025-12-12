Fortnite returns to Google Play in US after court order

Dec 11 : Epic Games' popular battle royale title Fortnite is back on the Google Play Store in the United States after Google complied with a U.S. District Court injunction, the company said on Thursday.

Epic added that it is working with Google to seek court approval of a settlement reached between the two firms, following a years-long antitrust dispute over app store practices.

The game's availability outside the U.S. remains unclear. "Stay tuned for news of Fortnite's return to Google Play to the rest of the world," Epic said in a post on X.

Fortnite was removed from Google Play in 2020 after Epic introduced a direct payment system that bypassed Google's billing, triggering a legal battle over fees and app distribution rules.

Google and Epic announced a settlement last week, but the terms have not been disclosed.