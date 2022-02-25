Logo
Business

Founders of crypto exchange Bitmex plead guilty to bank secrecy act violations
25 Feb 2022 06:22AM (Updated: 25 Feb 2022 06:32AM)
NEW YORK :The founders of cryptocurrency exchange Bitmex pleaded guilty to violating the bank secrecy act by failing to establish an anti-money laundering program, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan said on Thursday.

Arthur Hayes and Benjamin Delo, who founded BitMEX in 2014, each agreed to pay a $10 million fine under the terms of their plea agreement, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

"They allowed BitMEX to operate as a platform in the shadows of the financial markets," Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement, adding that his office was committed to continuing "the investigation and prosecution of money laundering in the cryptocurrency sector."

Representatives for Hayes and Delo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; editing by Diane Craft)

Source: Reuters

