Anduril in talks for new funding round with possible $28 billion valuation, sources say
Anduril in talks for new funding round with possible $28 billion valuation, sources say

FILE PHOTO: Signage for Anduril is seen during the Association of the United States Army annual meeting and exposition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, U.S., October 14, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

08 Feb 2025 06:56AM
Anduril Industries is in talks for a new funding round that could raise the valuation of the Palmer Luckey-founded defense technology startup to $28 billion, sources said on Friday.

Tech billionaire Peter Thiel's Founders Fund is set to lead the round, which could be as much as $2.5 billion, according to the sources.

Founders Fund declined to comment. CNBC reported on the funding earlier.

Anduril, founded in 2017, develops autonomous solutions across a wide variety of sensors, including drones.

In 2023, the startup launched its Lattice for Mission Autonomy, an AI-enabled software to collaborate teams of autonomous systems during missions under human supervision.

Luckey is credited for founding virtual reality company Oculus VR, which was later acquired by Facebook in 2014 for $2.3 billion.

Source: Reuters
