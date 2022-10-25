More businesses adopt 4-day work week to attract, retain workers amid fierce competition for talent

SINGAPORE: Instead of giving its employees an annual pay bump during the COVID-19 pandemic, one dental clinic here chose to offer an extra day off every week in a bid to retain its talent.

The move paid off for DP Dental, as attrition rates have been cut by at least half since it started the work arrangement. It is now keeping the practice of a four-day work week.

More businesses in Singapore are adopting a four-day work week to attract and retain their workers amid a tight labour market.

And many workers here seem keen to take on a shorter work week.

In a survey of 1,000 workers, 81 per cent said that they want a four-day work week. The poll by consumer research firm Milieu Insight last month found that more than three-quarters of those who want a four-day week see having a greater work-life balance as a key benefit.

But such an arrangement is not for everyone, said DP Dental chief executive officer Louisa Lee. Her clinic, located in Kovan and Orchard, has a workforce of about 40 employees, including front desk staff and dental surgeons.

“I do have some team members who are, say, from overseas, and they're single, and they're here in Singapore just to make sure that they can support the family back home,” she said.

“For these people, we actually increased the number of hours back to maybe four-and-a-half days, or some even five days."