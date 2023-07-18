Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Fox names Vimeo's Anjali Sud as Tubi streaming service CEO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Fox names Vimeo's Anjali Sud as Tubi streaming service CEO

18 Jul 2023 12:45AM (Updated: 18 Jul 2023 01:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Fox Corp on Monday named Anjali Sud, the former longtime head of video-sharing platform Vimeo, as the chief executive of its streaming service Tubi.

Sud recently stepped down as the CEO of Vimeo, after about nine years at the streaming platform. She will report into Tubi Media Group CEO Paul Cheesbrough.

Before Vimeo, Sud held positions in finance, media and e-commerce at Time Warner and Amazon.com.

Sud, who will take over on Sep 1, succeeds Farhad Massoudi, Tubi's founder and chief executive.

Fox shares were marginally higher on Monday, having reversed course from earlier in the day.

In a restructuring in April, Fox created Tubi Media Group to house the streaming service along with some of Fox's news, sports and entertainment digital platforms.

At the time, Fox announced Massoudi's plan to step down, and the appointment of Cheesbrough to lead the newly created unit.

Fox had acquired Tubi for US$440 million in 2020.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.