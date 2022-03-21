Logo
Business

Foxconn 'basically' resumes normal operations in China's Shenzhen
Business

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen at its headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Eason Lam

21 Mar 2022 08:48AM (Updated: 21 Mar 2022 08:48AM)
TAIPEI : Major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn has "basically" resumed normal operations at its most important campuses in the Chinese city of Shenzhen after disruptions caused by COVID-19 outbreaks, the company said on Monday.

The world's largest contract electronics maker said on Wednesday it had restarted some production and operations at its Shenzhen campuses after arranging for some staff to live and work in a bubble, an arrangement requested by the local government as it battles the spread of COVID-19.

The company said in a statement that according to a government notice, it has "basically resumed normal work order and production operations" at its major campuses such as in the city's Longhua and Guanlan districts.

This is happening "under the premise of abiding by epidemic prevention policies and strictly implementing epidemic prevention and control", it added.

According to an internal company document reviewed by Reuters, employees in the "high risk" area of Futian should continue to work from home.

Only a small part of Foxconn's production for Apple's iPhone in China takes place in the southern city of Shenzhen, with the majority happening in Zhengzhou in the central province of Henan, sources have previously said.

(Reporting by Taipei newsroom; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Stephen Coates)

Source: Reuters

