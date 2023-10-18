Logo
Foxconn to build AI data factories using Nvidia chips and software
FILE PHOTO: Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way speaks on stage during the company's annual Tech Day in Taipei, Taiwan, October 18, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Nvidia Corp CEO Jensen Huang speaks at the COMPUTEX forum in Taipei, Taiwan May 29, 2023. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
18 Oct 2023 10:35AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2023 11:47AM)
TAIPEI :Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract manufacturer, will build artificial intelligence data factories using Nvidia chips and software to make products including self-driving cars, the companies said on Wednesday.

Sharing a stage at Foxconn's annual Tech Day in Taipei, Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said their companies were building AI factories together.

Huang showed a hand-drawn sketch of what the two companies are building, which he called an "AI factory".

"This is a factory that takes data input and produces intelligence as an output," he said. "In the future, every company, every industry, will have AI factories."

What Nvidia and Foxconn are building is an entire end-to-end AI system for autonomous electric vehicles, with the AI factory developing the car's software, Huang added.

"This car would of course go through life experience and collect more data. The data would go to the AI factory, the AI factory would improve the software and update the entire AI fleet," he said.

"This entire end-to-end system, on the one hand AI factory, on the other end EV fleet, is what Nvidia and Foxconn are building."

Source: Reuters

