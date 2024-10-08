Foxconn building world's largest Nvidia superchip factory

TAIPEI :Foxconn is building the world's largest Nvidia GB200 chip manufacturing facility to help meet "awfully huge" demand for the AI darling's Blackwell platform, a senior executive at the Taiwanese company said on Tuesday.

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and better know as Apple's biggest iPhone assembler, has been benefiting from the artificial intelligence boom given it also makes servers.

Benjamin Ting, Foxconn senior vice president for the cloud enterprise solutions business group, said that the partnership between his company and Nvidia was very important.

"We're building the largest GB200 production facility on the planet - I don't think I can say where now," Ting said at the company's annual tech day in Taipei.

He added that everyone was asking for Nvidia's Blackwell platform.

"The demand is awfully huge," Ting added, standing next to Nvidia's vice president for AI and robotics, Deepu Talla.

Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang appeared at Foxconn's tech day last year, but Talla said that while Huang wanted to be there this year he was not able to make it.