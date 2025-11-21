Foxconn can make 1,000 AI racks a week, to increase next year, chairman says

TAIPEI :Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said on Friday the company now had the capability to manufacture 1,000 artificial intelligence racks per week, and it expected that rate to increase next year.

Liu made the comments at the contract electronics manufacturer's tech day, which was attended by Foxconn's partners and clients including Nvidia and OpenAI. Foxconn's founder, Terry Gou, also made an appearance.

Foxconn, Apple's top iPhone assembler, has been expanding beyond electronics into electric vehicles and AI data centres. It is now Nvidia's main maker of AI racks, which are server racks tailored for AI workloads that house chips, cables and other equipment.

This has made the company a big beneficiary of the data centre boom, as cloud computing firms spend billions of dollars to expand their AI infrastructure and research capacity. Foxconn offered a bullish outlook on AI-related demand last week, saying it would be a big driver of 2026 growth.

Liu told Reuters in an interview published earlier on Friday that Foxconn would invest $2 billion to $3 billion a year in AI.

At the tech day event, Liu also said the company's EV volumes were just at about the level where automakers could outsource more production to Foxconn, and it planned to show off vehicles that it had designed for the Japanese market.

The company was now working on quantum computing, he added.

In a separate speech, Neo Yao, CEO of Foxconn unit Visionbay.ai, said it planned to deploy a 27-megawatt data centre containing Nvidia's most advanced GB300 chips in the first half of 2026. He said it would be the largest advanced GPU cluster in Taiwan and Asia's first GB300 AI data centre.