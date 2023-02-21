Logo
Business

Foxconn chairman to visit COVID-hit iPhone plant in China -source
Business

Foxconn chairman to visit COVID-hit iPhone plant in China -source

Foxconn chairman to visit COVID-hit iPhone plant in China -source

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn is seen outside the company's building in Taipei, Taiwan November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

21 Feb 2023 09:56AM (Updated: 21 Feb 2023 09:56AM)
TAIPEI : Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way departed on Tuesday for a four-day inspection of the company's iPhone plant in Zhengzhou, China, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

This will be Liu's first visit to the world's largest Apple iPhone factory in his role as chairman, and his main goals are to review conditions after the resumption of production and to extensively exchange views, the source said.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, declined to comment. The source declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The Taiwanese company's iPhone plant was hit late last year by a COVID-19 outbreak that prompted thousands of worker departures and unrest, as well as production disruptions.

In January, Foxconn said output at its Zhengzhou plant had "basically returned to normal."

(This story has been refiled to remove extraneous words in headline)

Source: Reuters

