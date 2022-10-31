Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Foxconn COVID woes may hit up to 30% of iPhone Nov shipments from Zhengzhou plant - source
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Foxconn COVID woes may hit up to 30% of iPhone Nov shipments from Zhengzhou plant - source

Foxconn COVID woes may hit up to 30% of iPhone Nov shipments from Zhengzhou plant - source

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

31 Oct 2022 09:59AM (Updated: 31 Oct 2022 09:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI : Apple supplier Foxconn's COVID-19 woes at its vast iPhone manufacturing facility in China's Zhengzhou city could slash the site's November iPhone shipments by up to 30 per cent,

a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The source, who declined to be identified as the information was private, said Foxconn is now working to boost iPhone production at its factory in the southern city of Shenzhen.

Foxconn referred Reuters to a statement it released late on Sunday, in which the company said the situation was gradually coming under control and Foxconn would coordinate back-up production capacity with its other plants to reduce any potential impact.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.