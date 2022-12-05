Logo
Business

Foxconn expects full production at COVID-hit China plant late December to early January: Source
The logo of Foxconn is pictured on top of a company's building in Taipei, Taiwan on Oct 31, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

05 Dec 2022 11:43AM (Updated: 05 Dec 2022 12:18PM)
TAIPEI: Apple supplier Foxconn expects to see full production resume at a COVID-hit China plant around late December to early January, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Monday (Dec 5), after unrest at a major iPhone factory in China's Zhengzhou.

Foxconn and the local government are working hard on the plant's recruitment drive but many uncertainties remain, the source said.

The largest factory making Apple's iPhone has been grappling with strict COVID-19 restrictions that have fuelled discontent among workers and disrupted production ahead of Christmas and January's Lunar New Year holiday, as many workers were either put into isolation or fled the plant.

Foxconn declined to comment.

Source: Reuters/st

