Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Foxconn faces tax audit, land use probe - Chinese state media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Foxconn faces tax audit, land use probe - Chinese state media

Foxconn faces tax audit, land use probe - Chinese state media

FILE PHOTO: A woman drives past the logo of Foxconn outside the company's building in Taipei, Taiwan November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

22 Oct 2023 10:45AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Foxconn Technology Group, Apple Inc's largest supplier of iPhones, has been subjected to tax audits at some of its key subsidiaries, suspected of violating laws and regulations, Chinese state media reported on Sunday.

China's natural resources department also conducted on-site investigations on the land use of enterprises of Foxconn in Henan, Hubei provinces and other places, according to the exclusive report in the nationalist tabloid, the Global Times. It did not elaborate on the investigations or the timing of them.

Foxconn did not immediately respond for comment outside of regular business hours.

Zhang Wensheng, deputy dean of the Taiwan Research Institute of Xiamen University, told the Global Times in an interview that the tax audit and land use investigations conducted by the relevant departments stemmed from any enterprise suspected of violating laws and regulations, and was a normal procedure.

"Foxconn's subsidiaries are obliged to actively cooperate with audits and investigations, and if there are indeed violations of laws and regulations, they should admit mistakes and accept penalties and step up rectification," Zhang said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.