Foxconn finalizes US$50 million stock deal with Lordstown Motors
FILE PHOTO: People wear masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while listening to the annual general meeting at the lobby of Foxconn's office in Taipei, Taiwan, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD
FILE PHOTO: A Lordstown Motors sign is seen outside the Lordstown Assembly Plant in Lordstown, Ohio, U.S., June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
11 Nov 2021 07:09AM (Updated: 11 Nov 2021 07:05AM)
Lordstown Motors Corp said on Wednesday that Taiwan's Foxconn has bought stock worth US$50 million from the U.S. electric vehicle maker, finalizing an equity investment announced in September.

Foxconn acquired the shares at US$6.8983 apiece, Lordstown said. The stock, which had closed at US$5.56 in regular trading, rose about 10per cent to US$6.11 after the bell.

In September, Foxconn said it would buy an Ohio plant assembly plant owned by Lordstown for US$230 million and take over production of the U.S. company's Endurance full-size pickup truck.

Foxconn - the world's largest contract electronics maker best known for assembling Apple's iPhone - agreed to make a down payment of US$100 million by Nov. 18.

"The partnership with Foxconn should enable Lordstown Motors to significantly reduce its raw material, component and other input costs," the company said.

The deal is expected to close by April 30, Lordstown said.

Earlier in the day, Lordstown said long-time automotive industry executive Edward Hightower would take over as president.

Lordstown's shares have lost more than 70per cent of their value this year. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

