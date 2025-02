TOKYO : Taiwan's Foxconn has proposed forming a partnership with Japan's Honda Motor, aiming to create a tie-up framework that also includes rival carmakers Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Motors, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

The chairman of Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, earlier this month said it would consider taking a stake in Nissan for cooperation, after the merger talks between Nissan and Honda collapsed.