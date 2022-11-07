Logo
Foxconn implements new curbs at Zhengzhou plant to stem COVID-19 spread
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn is pictured on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

07 Nov 2022 08:45AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2022 08:45AM)
SHANGHAI : Apple supplier Foxconn said it would implement new measures at its Zhengzhou plant to curb the spread of COVID-19, including implementing a system which would involve moving all working employees into three dormitories.

The company said in a statement published on the WeChat account of the Zhengzhou park late on Sunday that working employees would be required to follow a "point to point" system where they can only travel between their dormitory and factory area.

Eight other dormitories will only allow workers to enter, not exit.

The curbs were being implemented at the request of the government "to provide a safe and sanitary dormitory area for Foxconn comrades, and effectively control the risks of COVID-19 spreading," it said.

Foxconn has been working to retain staff and smooth over tensions in the factory, after workers complained about their treatment and provisions under COVID-19 prevention measures. Several employees also fled the factory, prompting Foxconn to offer generous bonuses to retain staff.

Source: Reuters

