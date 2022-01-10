Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Foxconn India iPhone plant to reopen on Jan 12
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Foxconn India iPhone plant to reopen on Jan 12

Foxconn India iPhone plant to reopen on Jan 12

File photo. Private security guards stand at the entrance of a closed plant of Foxconn India, which makes iPhones for Apple, near Chennai, India, on Dec 22, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Sudarshan Varadhan)

10 Jan 2022 11:24AM (Updated: 10 Jan 2022 11:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CHENNAI: Apple supplier Foxconn will reopen its shuttered iPhone manufacturing facility in southern India on Jan 12, government officials and a legislator in the region where the plant is located told Reuters.

The Foxconn plant, located in the state of Tamil Nadu, was closed on Dec 18 following protests over 250 of its workers being treated for food poisoning. Apple has since placed the factory on probation after discovering that some dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards.

Foxconn and Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related:

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

Apple Foxconn India manufacturing

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us