Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Foxconn India plant unlikely to reopen until Jan 7, says government official
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Foxconn India plant unlikely to reopen until Jan 7, says government official

Foxconn India plant unlikely to reopen until Jan 7, says government official

Private security guards stand at the entrance of a closed plant of Foxconn India, which makes iPhones for Apple, near Chennai, India, Dec 22, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Sudarshan Varadhan)

04 Jan 2022 02:14PM (Updated: 04 Jan 2022 04:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CHENNAI: Apple supplier Foxconn is unlikely to reopen its shuttered iPhone manufacturing facility in southern India until Jan 7, a senior government official familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Foxconn plant, located in the state of Tamil Nadu, was closed on Dec 18, following protests over 250 of its workers being treated for food poisoning. Apple has since placed the factory on probation after discovering that some dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards.

The company, officially known as Hon Hai Precision, had told the Tamil Nadu state government it was working to address Apple's concerns over workers' living conditions, the official said.

"Foxconn is still working with Apple to ensure compliance, which they expect to take up to two days. Bringing back workers could also more than a day," the official said, adding that the state government had cleared restarting the plant for production.

Foxconn and Apple officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Officials at two staffing agencies contracted by Foxconn to hire workers said the company had not communicated to them when production at the factory will resume.

Two workers at the factory said neither Foxconn, nor the staffing contractors had communicated the date of reopening.

The government official declined to be named as talks between the government and Foxconn were private. The staffing agency officials and workers declined to be named as they are not authorised to talk to the media.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Foxconn

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us