Foxconn pulls from US$19.4 billion deal in India to make semiconductors

TAIPEI: Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn withdrew from a US$19.4 billion deal with India's Vedanta to make semiconductors in the South Asian nation owing to "challenging gaps", it announced on Tuesday (Jul 11).

The world's top iPhone assembler signed an agreement in September with Vedanta to set up a chip factory - which would also produce display screens for phones and tablets - in India's Gujarat state.

The plan was to boost New Delhi's self-reliance in the technology supply chain, given that semiconductors are an essential component of nearly all modern electronics - powering everything from coffee machines to electric cars.

But Foxconn on Thursday said "both parties mutually agreed to part ways".

"There was recognition on both sides that the project was not moving fast enough, there were challenging gaps we were not able to smoothly overcome, as well as external issues unrelated to the project," Hon Hai Technology Group - Foxconn's official name - said in a statement.