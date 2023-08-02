Logo
Foxconn to invest $600 million in India's Karnataka for iPhone components, chip-making machinery
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the logo of Foxconn outside the company's building in Taipei, Taiwan November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

02 Aug 2023 05:04PM (Updated: 02 Aug 2023 05:27PM)
BENGALURU :Taiwan's Foxconn will invest $600 million in two projects in the southern Indian state of Karnataka for chip equipment manufacturing and casing components for iPhones, the state government said on Wednesday.

Some $350 million will go towards setting up the iPhone component unit which will generate 12,000 jobs, while Foxconn will tie up with Applied Materials in a $250 million project to make chip-making tools, the government said. Reuters was first to report on the investment plans on Wednesday.

The investment decisions follow a meeting between Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, Karnataka's IT minister Priyank Kharge, and Industries Minister MB Patil.

Source: Reuters

