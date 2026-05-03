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Foxconn launches second-generation satellites via SpaceX Falcon 9
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Foxconn launches second-generation satellites via SpaceX Falcon 9

Foxconn launches second-generation satellites via SpaceX Falcon 9

FILE PHOTO: Foxconn logo is on display at the company’s annual tech day in Taipei, Taiwan, November 21, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

03 May 2026 06:51PM
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TAIPEI, May 3 : Taiwan’s Foxconn said on Sunday its second-generation low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites were launched via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from California, marking the electronics manufacturer’s latest push into space technology.

The company’s PEARL-1A and PEARL-1B satellites entered their intended orbits and will conduct on-orbit missions for five years, it said.

Foxconn said the two satellites are primarily designed to verify payload technologies in the fields of communication and space science.

Source: Reuters
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