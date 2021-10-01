Logo
Foxconn, Lordstown Motors to pursue US loan for EV factory
FILE PHOTO: A Lordstown Motors pre-production all electric pickup truck, the Endurance, is seen after being merged with a chassis at the Lordstown Assembly Plant in Lordstown, Ohio, U.S., June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

01 Oct 2021 10:44PM (Updated: 01 Oct 2021 10:40PM)
WASHINGTON : Global technology firm Foxconn and startup Lordstown Motors Corp said Friday they plan to pursue a U.S. Energy Department loan from a program to help pay for the costs of retooling a factory to build electric trucks.

Foxconn agreed in principle to buy a Lordstown Motors Corp assembly plant for US$230 million and take over production of a new pickup truck, the companies said on Thursday. In January, Lordstown said it was in advanced talks with the department for a retooling loan.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Source: Reuters

