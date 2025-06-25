Foxconn nears deal to supply electric buses to Mitsubishi Fuso, Nikkei reports

Foxconn is nearing a deal to supply electric buses to Japanese commercial automaker Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus, the Nikkei reported on Thursday, citing a source close to the Taiwanese chipmaker.

Mitsubishi Fuso, which is owned by Daimler Truck, plans to sell the Model T bus and Model U microbus, both of which were developed by Foxconn, under its own brand, the report said.

Mitsubishi Fuso and Foxconn are looking to create a new company to oversee the buses, according to the report.

The Taiwanese chipmaker said in a briefing in April it intends to roll out the Model T and Model U buses in Japan in 2027.

Foxconn and Daimler Truck did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.