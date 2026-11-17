TAIPEI, Nov 17 : Foxconn, the world's biggest contract electronics manufacturer, plans to acquire Sony Semiconductor Solutions' automotive camera module business for 7.24 billion yen ($45.48 million), it said in a statement on Tuesday.

• Foxconn said the purchase price could change as other assets such as overseas production equipment and inventory were still being discussed

• It said that it intends to leverage the existing technologies, customer base, and direct-to-automaker service experience of the camera module business to expand its presence in automotive electronics and smart mobility

• Foxconn said the acquisition will enable it to strengthen its integrated automotive service capabilities, enhance its competitive advantage and deliver greater value to global automotive clients

• The deal is expected to close by end-April, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions, Foxconn said

($1 = 159.1800 yen)

(Reporting By Lee Wen-Yee; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)