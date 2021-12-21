Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Foxconn plant in south India to stay shut this week after protests: Sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Foxconn plant in south India to stay shut this week after protests: Sources

Foxconn plant in south India to stay shut this week after protests: Sources

FILE PHOTO: People wear masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while listening to the annual general meeting at the lobby of Foxconn's office in Taipei, Taiwan, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

21 Dec 2021 02:54PM (Updated: 21 Dec 2021 03:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CHENNAI, India: Apple supplier Foxconn's plant near Chennai in southern India will remain shut this week following protests sparked by a food poisoning incident, government sources told Reuters on Tuesday (Dec 21).

Five days of holiday have been declared at the plant, the Superintendent of Police in Kancheepuram said.

This was also confirmed by a senior official of the state of Tamil Nadu, of which Chennai is the capital.

Foxconn and Apple were not immediately available for comment.

Police in India on Monday released dozens of those detained for blocking a key highway in protest after the food poisoning incident last week at the Foxconn plant led to 150 employees being admitted to hospital. The plant makes iPhone 12 models.

Plant workers and their relatives were among those who blocked the highway linking Chennai to India's technology hub of Bengaluru, a police official had told Reuters.

Most of Foxconn's workers in India are women.

Apple started trial production of its flagship iPhone 13 at the factory recently, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources, and said the company expected to begin commercial production of the model in India for both the domestic market and exports by February.

India is among the countries, such as Mexico and Vietnam, that are becoming important to contract manufacturers supplying American brands as they try to reduce their reliance on China amid rising Sino-US tensions.

The unrest at Foxconn is the second such involving an Apple supplier factory in India in a year.

In December last year, thousands of contract workers at a factory owned by Apple supplier Wistron Corp destroyed equipment and vehicles over the alleged non-payment of wages, causing damages estimated at US$60 million.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

India Apple manufacturing

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us