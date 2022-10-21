Foxconn imposes restrictions on iPhone assembly plant in China's Zhengzhou - SCMP

Logo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
FILE PHOTO: The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are displayed at the Apple Fifth Avenue store, in Manhattan, New York City U.S. September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
21 Oct 2022 08:41AM (Updated: 21 Oct 2022 08:41AM)
(Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn has imposed tough COVID-19 control restrictions on its plant in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou that assembles Apple Inc's iPhone, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday.

The Zhengzhou campus, which is the world's largest iPhone factory with about 300,000 workers, has banned all eating in and asked workers to take their meals back to their dormitories starting from Wednesday, SCMP said, citing a notice posted to the factory's official WeChat account.

"Production in the Zhengzhou campus remains normal, without a notable impact (from the Covid-19) situation," SCMP quoted a Foxconn spokesman as saying on Thursday.

The new measures come as Foxconn's factory is ramping up production of the latest iPhone 14 models, SCMP added.

Both Foxconn and Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters

