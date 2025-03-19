Foxconn sees server revenue surpassing iPhone revenue in two years, agency report says

TAIPEI : Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and Apple's main iPhone maker, expects its server revenue to surpass its revenue from iPhones within two years, Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, asked by the news agency on the sidelines of Nvidia’s annual developer conference GTC on Tuesday on whether its server revenue would surpass its iPhone revenue, said it would "definitely happen within two years", according to the report.

It also quoted him as saying that it could even be achieved as early as this year.

Foxconn manufactures Nvidia’s latest artificial intelligence servers, including Nvidia's GB200 and GB300 products. The company confirmed Liu's comments to Reuters on Wednesday

“We do most of the Nvidia systems, not 100 per cent of them, but most of them,” Liu said in a live podcast with The Acquired at GTC.

Liu said in the company’s earnings call last week that its AI server revenue is set to reach T$1 trillion ($30.29 billion)this year to account for more than half of the company’s total server revenue.

He added that its revenue from cloud and networking products, driven by strong demand for AI servers, will approach that of smart consumer electronics, including iPhones, this year.

In 2024, 30 per cent of the company’s revenue came from cloud and networking products, while 46 per cent came from smart consumer electronics.

($1 = 33.0150 Taiwan dollars)