Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Foxconn to start $8 billion investment in Indonesia EV sector in Q3
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Foxconn to start $8 billion investment in Indonesia EV sector in Q3

Foxconn to start $8 billion investment in Indonesia EV sector in Q3

FILE PHOTO: The Foxconn logo is seen on the headquarters building in Tucheng, Taipei County May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

09 Feb 2022 08:25PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 08:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Taiwan-based Foxconn will launch an $8 billion investment in Indonesia in the third quarter of this year to manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries, an Indonesian minister said on Wednesday.

The iPhone assembler will build a factory on 200 hectares (494.21 acres) of an industrial zone in Batang in Central Java to make battery cells, cathode precursor and telecommunication spare parts in addition to the vehicles, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia told a forum.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the investment.

The firm last month said it would partner with Indonesia's investment ministry and other companies for a wide scope of investment on EVs https://reut.rs/3HDXVnb, including battery manufacturing.

That partnership included state-owned Indonesia Battery Corporation, energy firm PT Indika Energy and Taiwanese electric scooter vendor Gogoro.

Foxconn has expanded EV activities in recent years, announcing deals with U.S. startup Fisker Inc and Thai energy group PTT.

Indonesia has been trying to court Foxconn's investment for years but a previous deal agreed in 2015 collapsed.

"Foxconn's (investment) didn't happen because it had asked for land and tax holiday incentive before. So I got orders from the president to find a way to get Foxconn," Bahlil said.

"Now the government has provided cheap land in an industrial zone ... close to a toll road and railway," he added.

Top nickel producer Indonesia has ambitious plans to process its rich supplies of nickel laterite ore used in lithium batteries and eventually become a global EV production and export hub.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us