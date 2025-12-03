Foxconn subsidiary plans to expand production in Vietnam, document shows

HANOI, Dec 3 : Fushan Technology, a subsidiary of Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn, is seeking a permit to expand production in Vietnam to make Xbox gaming devices and other electronic parts, according to a company document sent to Bac Ninh province's environmental department.

The company also plans to increase its phone manufacturing capacity by 30 million units to an annual total of 140 million, and intends to start producing charging devices for smart rings, a finger-worn wearable that has smartwatch and fitness tracker features, the document said.

The factory upgrade has started, the company said, with full operations scheduled to commence in April next year.

Fushan Technology's facility, originally a manufacturing plant for Nokia and Microsoft mobile devices, can also produce up to 100,000 unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, per year, the document said.

Fushan Technology Vietnam did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Foxconn is a supplier to Apple, Microsoft and other tech firms. It has invested more than $3.2 billion in Vietnam as of 2024, having first entered the country in the 2000s.

The majority of its manufacturing operations in the country are located in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang.