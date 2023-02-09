Logo
Business

Foxconn in talks to invest in India's Karnataka state
FILE PHOTO-The logo of Foxconn is pictured on top of a company's building in Taipei, Taiwan October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

09 Feb 2023 01:42AM (Updated: 09 Feb 2023 01:42AM)
India's southern Karnataka state is in serious talks with Taiwan's Foxconn over investment plans, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday, potentially setting it up as the Indian third state to host Foxconn.

"We are in serious discussion of investment plans with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) at their Taiwan HQ & look forward to a fruitful collaboration," Bommai said in a tweet. "We remain committed to welcome the best companies to the state & reap rewards for our people."

The state's investment promotion arm also tweeted that representatives held a meeting at the company's Taiwan headquarters to discuss the investment, without providing further details.

Taiwan-based Foxconn already has operations in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where it manufactures products for companies such as Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

Source: Reuters

