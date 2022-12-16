Logo
Business

Foxconn unit to sell entire equity stake in Tsinghua Unigroup
Business

Foxconn unit to sell entire equity stake in Tsinghua Unigroup

Foxconn unit to sell entire equity stake in Tsinghua Unigroup
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn is seen outside a building in Taipei, Taiwan November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Foxconn unit to sell entire equity stake in Tsinghua Unigroup
FILE PHOTO: A researcher plants a semiconductor on an interface board during a research work to design and develop a semiconductor product at Tsinghua Unigroup research centre in Beijing, China, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
16 Dec 2022 11:09PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2022 11:09PM)
HONG KONG : Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Friday its subsidiary in China has agreed to sell entire equity stake in embattled Chinese chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup.

Foxconn said in a statement to the Taipei stock exchange that Xingwei, 99 per cent controlled by its China-listed unit Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd, has agreed to sell its holdings for at least 5.38 billion yuan $771.79 million).

Foxconn disclosed in July that it was a shareholder of Tsinghua Unigroup. Xingwei controls a 48.9 per cent stake in a different entity that itself holds a 20 per cent stake in the vehicle that owns all of Unigroup.

($1 = 6.9708 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

